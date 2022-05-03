Ajith Kumar gets back to fitness for AK 61, see viral photo

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is working on his fitness in preparation for director H Vinoth’s next, which has been tentatively titled AK 61. The latest picture of the star with a fan is going viral on the internet. In the photo, Ajith looks a lot thinner and fitter than he looked a few months ago.

It is worth noting that Ajith was body shammed over his look in his last movie, Valimai, which was also directed by Vinoth. For the record, he’s the unofficial poster boy for body positivity. He has shown the movie fans that heroes come in different shapes and sizes. But, if the role requires, he can is not averse to the idea of getting back into shape.

He sported a shredded physique for director Siva’s spy thriller Vivegam. And going by the latest viral photo, he seems to be doing it again for H Vinoth’s next. Earlier, the star had got everyone intrigued after a trippy photo of him was released to announce the beginning of AK61 production. The shooting is happening in Hyderabad.

AK61 marks Ajith’s third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio had collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the remake of the Hindi hit Pink. And then they worked together for Valimai.

Even as the movie is considered a hit at the box office, Valimai received poor reviews from critics. Vinoth is expected to make up for that disappointment with AK61.

After completing this project, Ajith will next work with director Vignesh Shivan.