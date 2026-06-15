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Shalini shares beautiful glimpses of Ajith’s ‘daddy time’ with kids amid Le Mans race
After Ajith Kumar returned to the racing track, his wife Shalini shared heartwarming glimpses of their family vacation.
No matter how busy he is, actor Ajith Kumar never misses an opportunity to spend quality time with his wife, former actor Shalini, and their two children. Although the couple shares glimpses of their private moments on social media only occasionally, photos and videos taken by fans and well-wishers often go viral, particularly when they are on vacation in foreign countries.
Ajith Kumar Racing achieves historic milestone at Le Mans
Recently, Shalini herself took to social media to share photos of Ajith spending some much-needed “daddy time” with their kids, Anoushka and Aadvik. The family is currently in France, as Ajith was participating in the 24-hour Le Mans race at the Circuit de la Sarthe. According to India Today, his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, became the first Indian team to compete at the event and secured a top-10 podium finish.
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While Shalini’s first post featured photos of just the two of them enjoying each other’s company and even having lunch together when Ajith got a break from racing, another carousel included pictures of the entire family relishing the beauty of France and posing together. “A little bit of France, a whole lot of love,” she captioned the second post. Her most recent post showed Ajith spending “daddy time” with his children as they planted heartwarming kisses on each other’s cheeks.
Returning to the track with a heavy heart
Ajith recently suffered a personal loss after his mother, Mohini, passed away on May 30 at the age of 85. She had reportedly been battling age-related health issues for some time and breathed her last at a private hospital in Chennai. Mohini resided in Palavakkam.
Many notable personalities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay, visited Ajith afterwards. Both Ajith and Vijay’s frequent collaborator, Trisha Krishnan, was also present.
However, Ajith returned to the track on June 5, just a few days after her death, due to his racing commitments. The official Ajith Kumar Racing Instagram page posted photographs of the actor at the track with the caption: “Back at work with a heavy heart, but life must go on.”
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