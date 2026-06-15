Shalini shares beautiful glimpses of Ajith’s ‘daddy time’ with kids amid Le Mans race

No matter how busy he is, actor Ajith Kumar never misses an opportunity to spend quality time with his wife, former actor Shalini, and their two children. Although the couple shares glimpses of their private moments on social media only occasionally, photos and videos taken by fans and well-wishers often go viral, particularly when they are on vacation in foreign countries.

Ajith Kumar Racing achieves historic milestone at Le Mans

Recently, Shalini herself took to social media to share photos of Ajith spending some much-needed “daddy time” with their kids, Anoushka and Aadvik. The family is currently in France, as Ajith was participating in the 24-hour Le Mans race at the Circuit de la Sarthe. According to India Today, his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, became the first Indian team to compete at the event and secured a top-10 podium finish.