Ajith Kumar fan, who was to attend Thunivu’s 1 am screening, dies after jumping from lorry: reports

On the day of Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu‘s release, a fan of the Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar succumbed to injuries after he jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai. Named Bharat Kumar, the man was on his way to watch 1am screening of the Ajith-starrer at the theatre. A case has been registered, police officials told news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu | Bharath Kumar, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai. Case registered. He had come to watch #Thunivu film’s 1 am show at the theater: Police officials — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is touted as one of the high points of Tamil cinema in 2023. Vijay’s Varisu has also released on the same day, giving fans of both superstars an opportunity to celebrate. However, there have been skirmishes between Ajith and Vijay’s fans as their films have clashed at the box office after eight years.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of actor Ajith Kumar and of actor Vijay burst firecrackers, dance and celebrate outside a movie theatre as they gather to watch the former’s #Thunivu and the latter’s #Varisu Both films have released on the same day after 8 years. pic.twitter.com/3YKX2gtMRe — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Shows for both Vijay and Ajith’s films Varisu and Thunivu, respectively, began at 1 am and 4 am. As the fans gathered in large numbers, police had to lathi-charge at several locations. After Ajith’s fans tore down a banner of Vijay’s Varisu placed in the theatres, Vijay’s fans also tore many banners of Ajith’s Thunivu.

In many locations in Chennai, outside cinema halls, fans of both the actosr burst firecrackers, danced and celebrated as they gather to watch the the films.