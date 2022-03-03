scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Ajith Kumar poses for perfect family pic with wife Shalini, kids Anoushka-Aadvik; fans comment on his new look

Ajith Kumar reportedly stepped out to celebrate his son Aadvik's birthday. The actor's family posed for lovely pictures. Have a look at them here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2022 12:46:17 pm
ajith kumarAjith Kumar and his family look happy as can be. (Photo: Sreedhar Pillai/Twitter)

Ajith Kumar’s recent photos are taking social media by a storm. The Valimai star recently stepped out to celebrate his son Aadvik’s birthday. Pictures from the birthday celebration are being shared by fan pages.

One image features Ajith and his wife Shalini. The second photo has Ajith posing with wife Shalini, son Aadvik and daughter Anoushka. The media shy star is famous for keeping his personal life private. It is rare to see glimpses of his family, which made the photos all the more special.

Aadvik turned seven on March 2.

In the images, Ajith is seen sporting a longish white beard with glasses as he smiles for the camera. According to reports, the family had gone out to celebrate to a restaurant which is where these pictures were taken. Many of his fans commented on his look.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the work front, Ajith seems to be celebrating the success of his recent release, Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor. The movie, which also stars Huma Qureshi, despite striking a chord in the southern belt, seems to have under-performed in Hindi-speaking states.

Also Read |Karan Johar launches Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada with Bedhadak. See first posters

The movie itself has garnered mixed reviews from critics, with indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar giving it two stars. “If you watch Valimai without knowing the name of its director, there is a good chance you will assume it has been directed by Siva (Viswasam, Vivegam), one of the regular collaborators of actor Ajith Kumar. The distinct voice that was present in director H. Vinoth’s past movies is sorely missing in Valimai,” read a section of the review.

