Thursday, March 31, 2022
Ajith Kumar, dressed in traditional veshti-mundu, visits temple in Kerala ahead of AK 62 shoot. Pics go viral

Ahead of AK 62 shoot, Tamil superstar Ajith visited a temple in Kerala, dressed in traditional veshti and mundu.

March 31, 2022 2:57:18 pm
Ajith Kumar- Kerala templeAjith Kumar visits a temple in Kerala. (Photos: Manobala Vijayabalan/ Twitter)

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who is basking in the success of his last film, Valimai, is all set to start shooting the first schedule of his upcoming film AK 62. The actor, ahead of the beginning of the shoot, visited Kuruvayur Temple in Kerala.

The actor’s pictures from his temple visit have gone viral. Ajith, in the pictures, is seen wearing a traditional veshti and mundu (a garment used to wrap around the torso and waist respectively).

Ajith is also seen getting clicked with his fans. Recently, Ajith’s picture with his wife Shalini went viral on in the internet. The picture gave a peek into their cosy moment from a party.

Ajith’s AK 62 will mark his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s score. AK 62 is scheduled to release in 2023.

While announcing the collaboration, Shivan had tweeted, “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62 Words can’t explain the happiness (sic).”

Ajith was last seen in director H Vinoth’s Valimai, which made a splash at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

 

 

 

