Ajith Kumar donates Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to battle Covid-19 crisis

Tamil superstar ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar had donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the fight against Covid-19. After the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin recently urged people to donate generously to the government’s Covid-19 relief fund, many of the Kollywood bigwigs have come forward to contribute.

Suresh Chandra, Ajith Kumar’s manager, on Friday took to his Twitter handle to reveal the news. He wrote, “Shri Ajith kumar had donated twenty five lakhs to the Chief minister relief fund today via bank transfer.”

Ace director AR Murugadoss also came forward to do his bit. He met MK Stalin recently and presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh for Tami Nadu CM Relief Fund.

Recently, Suriya and Karthi contributed a sum of Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu government to battle the Covid-19 second wave in the state.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar is busy shooting for Valimai, which is being directed by H Vinoth. He was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, a Tamil remake of critically acclaimed Pink.