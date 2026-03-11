Ajith Kumar back in Chennai after being stranded in Dubai amid Middle East crisis, watch video

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has safely returned to Chennai after being stranded in Dubai for several days due to escalating tensions in the Middle East linked to the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. A video of Ajith Kumar returning to Chennai was shared on his fan page on Tuesday.

The actor had been in Dubai when the situation intensified, leading to sudden airspace restrictions across parts of West Asia. As a result, several international flights were either cancelled or rerouted, leaving many travellers stuck in different Gulf cities. Ajith Kumar was among those affected by the travel disruptions.

A video circulating on social media shows him arriving at the airport and heading towards his car with his luggage before leaving the premises. His return comes as a relief to fans who had been concerned about his safety during the regional crisis.

Watch Ajith Kumar’s video here:

Earlier, Ajith Kumar’s manager had assured fans that the actor was safe despite the uncertainty caused by flight suspensions. The travel disruptions were triggered by growing geopolitical tensions that forced airlines to halt or divert several routes across the Middle East.

Ajith Kumar’s love for motorsports

Ajith Kumar has been spending considerable time in the UAE in recent years because of his passion for motorsports, as many major racing circuits are based in the region. His stay in Dubai during the conflict therefore coincided with his motorsport-related engagements.

During a recent interview, Ajith spoke about how he balances motorsports, family life, and his film commitments. “There are so many things that Shalini is handling. If not for her support, I wouldn’t be able to do all this. Looking after the home, the children, when I am away, it is not just a sacrifice on my side. The children hardly get to see me, and I miss them as much as they miss me. These are the things that are never seen or understood. But when you love something so dearly, you have to make your sacrifices,” he told India Today.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, several other celebrities were also affected by the travel chaos in the region. However, with flight operations gradually stabilising, the actor has now safely returned to India.