Ajith Kumar asks unruly fans to behave at Asian Le Mans Series in Abu Dhabi: ‘Don’t call me Thala; this is not a theatre’

Ajith Kumar, who is currently participating in the Asian Le Mans Series endurance race, recently slammed a fan for unruly behaviour at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. In a viral clip, the actor is seen reprimanding a fan and asking him to behave himself at the global event.

Ajith is taking part in the four-hour endurance race as part of the Yas Speed Festival, and the viral clip shows the actor being surrounded by fans who are filming him and repeatedly calling him ‘Thala’. Ajith did not agree with this behaviour and is seen saying in the clip, “Please behave yourself. This is not a theatre. Please.” The actor also asked fans not to call him ‘Thala’ and to avoid creating noise and ruckus at motorsports events.