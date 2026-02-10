Ajith Kumar asks unruly fans to behave at Asian Le Mans Series in Abu Dhabi: ‘Don’t call me Thala; this is not a theatre’

In a viral clip from Asian Le Mans Series in Abu Dhabi, Ajith Kumar actor is seen reprimanding a fan and asking him to behave himself at the global event.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 10, 2026 01:48 PM IST
Ajith KumarAjith Kumar schools fans. (Credit: Instagram/@ajithkumarracing)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ajith Kumar, who is currently participating in the Asian Le Mans Series endurance race, recently slammed a fan for unruly behaviour at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. In a viral clip, the actor is seen reprimanding a fan and asking him to behave himself at the global event.

Ajith is taking part in the four-hour endurance race as part of the Yas Speed Festival, and the viral clip shows the actor being surrounded by fans who are filming him and repeatedly calling him ‘Thala’. Ajith did not agree with this behaviour and is seen saying in the clip, “Please behave yourself. This is not a theatre. Please.” The actor also asked fans not to call him ‘Thala’ and to avoid creating noise and ruckus at motorsports events.

This isn’t the first time Ajith has schooled his fans. Earlier, when the actor was taking part in another motor-racing championship in Spain, he had signalled to fans to stay quiet and not cause chaos by whistling.

The Asian Le Mans Series in Abu Dhabi also saw celebrities such as Sivakarthikeyan and Venkat Prabhu cheering for Ajith Kumar at the championship.

Sharing a glimpse of his visit to Ajith, Sivakarthikeyan took to Instagram and wrote, “Pure passion, commitment, dedication and resilience – experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear AK sir.”

ALSO READ | ‘Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people’: Childhood friend says ‘kind-hearted’ superstar follows heart

Venkat Prabhu, who directed Ajith in 2011’s Mankatha, also took to Instagram and lauded the actor. He wrote, “What we carefully stage with cameras, he chooses to live for real. No retakes. No stunt doubles. No safety net of cinema. Just courage, discipline, and an uncompromising love for the sport. Seeing Ajith Kumar racing on the Yas Marina Circuit shook me in a way words can’t explain. This is beyond imagination. Beyond cinema. This is a man who lives his truth.”

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in director Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. The actor will once again collaborate with Adhik for their second venture together.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Karan Johar's Govinda Naam Mera based on my alleged infidelity with wife Sunita Ahuja, says Govinda: 'If we ever cross paths...'
Govinda claims Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera was based on his personal life.
Sonu Nigam reunites a lost child with his family with a touch of music and banter
Sonu Nigam
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Parliament Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI)
Oppn submits no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Stocks of textile exporters, including Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Arvind Pearl Global Industries, declined up to 5% on Tuesday following the US-Bangladesh agreement.
How India’s US deal tariff advantage over Bangladesh vanished overnight
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Namita Thapar
Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares perimenopause struggle, admits she is in bad shape: 'Face soojh jaata hai'
Nvidia GeForce Now
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Nvidia GeForce Now
How to block ads on Android phones and tablets
Ads have become an integral part of our lives.
Over a billion Android phones are at risk as Google sounds a security alarm
Google advises users to upgrade to a phone running Android 13 or later. Often, a mid-tier new phone can offer better security than an older flagship phone running a previous operating system.(Image Source; Pixabay)
Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares perimenopause struggle, admits she is in bad shape: 'Face soojh jaata hai'
Namita Thapar
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement