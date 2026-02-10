Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ajith Kumar asks unruly fans to behave at Asian Le Mans Series in Abu Dhabi: ‘Don’t call me Thala; this is not a theatre’
In a viral clip from Asian Le Mans Series in Abu Dhabi, Ajith Kumar actor is seen reprimanding a fan and asking him to behave himself at the global event.
Ajith Kumar, who is currently participating in the Asian Le Mans Series endurance race, recently slammed a fan for unruly behaviour at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. In a viral clip, the actor is seen reprimanding a fan and asking him to behave himself at the global event.
Ajith is taking part in the four-hour endurance race as part of the Yas Speed Festival, and the viral clip shows the actor being surrounded by fans who are filming him and repeatedly calling him ‘Thala’. Ajith did not agree with this behaviour and is seen saying in the clip, “Please behave yourself. This is not a theatre. Please.” The actor also asked fans not to call him ‘Thala’ and to avoid creating noise and ruckus at motorsports events.
This isn’t the first time Ajith has schooled his fans. Earlier, when the actor was taking part in another motor-racing championship in Spain, he had signalled to fans to stay quiet and not cause chaos by whistling.
The Asian Le Mans Series in Abu Dhabi also saw celebrities such as Sivakarthikeyan and Venkat Prabhu cheering for Ajith Kumar at the championship.
Sharing a glimpse of his visit to Ajith, Sivakarthikeyan took to Instagram and wrote, “Pure passion, commitment, dedication and resilience – experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear AK sir.”
Venkat Prabhu, who directed Ajith in 2011’s Mankatha, also took to Instagram and lauded the actor. He wrote, “What we carefully stage with cameras, he chooses to live for real. No retakes. No stunt doubles. No safety net of cinema. Just courage, discipline, and an uncompromising love for the sport. Seeing Ajith Kumar racing on the Yas Marina Circuit shook me in a way words can’t explain. This is beyond imagination. Beyond cinema. This is a man who lives his truth.”
On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in director Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. The actor will once again collaborate with Adhik for their second venture together.
