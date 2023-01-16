Ajith’s AK62 to Vikram’s Thangalaan, here’s the list of upcoming Tamil films acquired by Netflix

Netflix has bagged the streaming rights to many popular upcoming Tamil titles, including superstar Ajith Kumar’s yet-to-be-titled film.

“We tried to stay CHILLA CHILLA but we just CANNOT! #AK62 is coming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release,” tweeted Netflix India South.

Netflix has signed a multi-project deal with Lyca Productions, which is also bankrolling the film tentatively titled AK62. The movie is yet to go into production. And it will be written and directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Besides AK62, the streaming giant also owns the streaming rights to Chandramukhi 2, and three other upcoming Lyca productions. Other big titles include Dhanush’s Vaathi and Vikram’s Thangalaan.

Vaathi is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, which is written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film is due in cinemas on February 17. Meanwhile, Thangalaan is a big-budget period drama, which is helmed by Pa.Ranjith.

Director Mari Selvaraj’s, Maamannan will also release on Netflix after completing its obligations on the theatrical front. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh and Fahadh Faasil. Netflix will also be home to filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda Double X and actor Karthi’s Japan after their theatrical release.

Aaryan, Iraivan, Irugapatru, Revolver Rita, Thalaikoothai, Varalaru Mukkiyam also feature in the list of upcoming titles acquired by Netflix.