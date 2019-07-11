Ajith keeps Boney Kapoor waiting for a Hindi film deal

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor on Thursday reiterated his interest in bankrolling a Hindi film with Ajith in the lead role. It seems, however, the Viswasam star is keeping the veteran filmmaker waiting as he is yet to make a decision on the offer.

Boney Kapoor made this announcement while he took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours about him singing a three-film deal with the Tamil superstar. “Seeing false reports of 3 film deal between Ajith and me in the media. Want to straighten the record. After # Nkp we are working on the action film. While I would love to have him on board for a Hindi film, he has not confirmed anything (sic),” Boney wrote on his Twitter account.

The filmmaker’s maiden Tamil production Nerkonda Paarvai is set to hit the screens worldwide next month. Starring Ajith in the lead, the film is the official Tamil remake of 2016 Bollywood film Pink.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey and Delhi Ganesh among others.

Following the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith, Boney and Vinoth will reunite for another project. The untitled film is scheduled to be launched in the last week of August and the regular shooting is expected to commence from the first week of September. Billed as an action film, the majority of its filming will happen abroad.