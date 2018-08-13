Ajith keen on fulfilling his promise to Sridevi

Ajith is currently shooting for Viswasam. Ajith is currently shooting for Viswasam.

Speculation about Tamil superstar Ajith teaming up with Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru director H Vinoth for his next film has been dominating the pop culture discourse in Kollywood for days now. And the latest buzz is that Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor will bankroll the project.

According to a Firstpost report, Ajith wants to fulfill the promise that he had made to Sridevi. He reportedly gave his word to Sridevi during the filming of English Vinglish that he will star in a Boney Kapoor production.

“Ajith is yet to take a call but he prefers Boney Kapoor to be the producer for his next. If Ajith couldn’t convince Boney with Vinoth’s script, a remake plan is an alternative option,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Ajith is currently shooting for Viswasam, which is his fourth collaboration with director Siva. The film has Nayanthara as the female lead. This will be Nayanthara’s third film with Ajith after Billa and Aegan. The film also stars comedians Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah. D.Imman is scoring music for Viswasam.

Produced by Sathyajothi films, Viswasam is said to be made on a smaller budget as compared to Vivegam which failed to live up to its pre-release hype. The film is expected to hit the screens during Deepavali.

