Ajith is venturesome in new Thunivu stills; H Vinoth says film is not a heist drama

New stills from the upcoming movie Thunivu, which stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, were released by the makers on Sunday. In one of the stills, Ajith looks cool in a black-leather jacket, while in another, the actor is donning eccentric shades and holding a gun while appearing to be threatening.

In an interview with ETimes, Thunivu director H Vinoth revealed that the film was decided much before his and Ajith’s last collaboration Valimai. He added, “It all began when I narrated a scene to Ajith sir, telling him that I had written it for a small-budget film I was planning to make.” Vinoth said that Ajith felt the scene was terrific and asked him if he could be a part of the film.

The director also said that Thunivu is not a heist movie or an action thriller but it is a multi-genre film.

Besides Ajith, the movie stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay and Cibi Chandran. It will release during Pongal next year and is expected to clash with Vijay’s Varisu.

Thunivu is Ajith, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor’s third collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Ajith has Vignesh Shivan’s AK62 in the pipeline after Thunivu.