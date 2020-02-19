Ajith injured during bike stunt on Valimai set

Ajith is now said to be on a break to recover from the injuries. Ajith is now said to be on a break to recover from the injuries.

Tamil actor Ajith has reportedly suffered minor injuries while performing a bike stunt for his upcoming movie Valimai. The star, however, finished the shooting despite injuries, and completed the Chennai schedule.

Ajith is now said to be on a break to recover from the injuries. He will soon resume shooting for the next schedule of the film, which is set to happen in Hyderabad.

Ajith’s love for motorbikes is no secret. He is known for performing bike stunts like popping a wheelie or zigzagging between vehicles on a speeding bike in his movies. And in the process, he has also suffered many injuries. It is worth noting that he suffered some significant injuries while performing a stunt for Arrambam and the injury that he sustained during the last day shoot of Vedhalam required him to undergo a surgery, which put him on crutches for some time.

Ajith’s Valimai is his second consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and Bollywood hit filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The trio last year delivered a hit film called Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of Hindi movie Pink. In Valimai, Ajith is said to be playing the role of a lawyer.

Valimai is expected to open in cinemas for Deepavali this year.

