Ajith has a message for fans and haters as he completes 30 years in the film industry

Ajith in a still from Valimai. (Photo: baraju_SuperHit/Twitter)

Tamil actor Ajith on Thursday shared a special message for fans and detractors as he completed 30 years in the film industry.

Ajith’s publicist Suresh Chandra shared the actor’s message on Twitter. The message read, “Fans, Haters & Neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the Love from fans, the hate from the haters & the unbiased views of the Neutrals. Live & Let live! Unconditional Love Always!!”

Ajith’s message found many takers. Twitter handle @TrendsAjith wrote, “He is always a great inspiration to us (fans). Love you #Ajithkumar sir, keep inspiring us forever.”

User @KannurSanal tweeted, “#WeLoveYouTHALA. Always U Are Our Inspiration.”

The handle @ThalaFansOnline wrote on Twitter, “Whenever We Need A Motivation And Need A Distraction From Problems You Are The ONLY SOLUTION தல! We Will ALWAYS Stand With You In Both Good And Tough Times… Heartfully Praying For Your GOOD Health And Peaceful LIFE. #WeLoveYouTHALA.”

On the work front, Ajith will be next seen in Valimai, an H Vinoth directorial. The movie also features Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh. Jointly produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, the film is expected to hit theatres soon.