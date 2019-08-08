Fan tries to set himself ablaze after failing to catch a show of Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai

A man in Chennai tried to set himself ablaze after he couldn’t get a ticket to watch Ajith’s courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai. Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj shared the news on Twitter.

Advertising

“I DONT KNW WAT TO SAY! At #Sathyam now where a man RIGHT NXT TO ME was bathing in petrol&searching fr a matchstick to burn himself bcz of sme ticket issue for #NKP #THALA or any othr STAR will def not encourage this! It’s ur life against a movie ticket. Police have arrested him nw,” tweeted the actor.

Nerkonda Paarvai is a Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. The film has impressed critics, with indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R giving it three stars.

“Ajith shines in his performance in the courtroom scenes, especially with his deadpan humour. His performance seems to stem from his clear understanding of the material in hand. Shraddha, Abhirami and Andrea take turns in showing their acting chops,” Manoj wrote in his review.

I DONT KNW WAT TO SAY!

At #Sathyam now where a man RIGHT NXT TO ME was bathing in petrol&searching fr a matchstick to burn himself bcz of sme ticket issue for #NKP#THALA or any othr STAR will def not encourage this!

It’s ur life against a movie ticket

Police have arrested him nw — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) August 7, 2019

“It is anybody’s guess why the filmmakers decided to cast popular TV journalist Rangaraj Pandey as the lawyer defending the accused. In the light of #MeToo movement, he made headlines for grilling singer Chinmayi after she made allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu. But he drew flak for not questioning the person accused of misconduct,” he added.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai also features Shraddha Srinath in a significant part.