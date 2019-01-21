Ajith: Don’t associate me or my fans with any political party

In a statement to the press on Monday, actor Ajith Kumar said he has “no interest to enter politics.” He requested his fans “not to associate him with politics in any way.” This comes after reports claiming that some of his fans had joined the Bharatiya Janta Party post Viswasam release.

Ajith further stated that his participation is “only restricted to standing in line during the election time.” “I have neither asked my fans to support any political party nor urged them to vote for a particular party. I’ll not do in future too,” the beloved star added.

Ajith said he has been careful not to make political statements either directly or indirectly in his films.

“I have my own preferences when it comes to politics. But I don’t believe in imposing my views on my fans. Please don’t associate me or my fans with any political party. I am quite clear about what I want to do and what I’m here for. I want to continue to just do films as an actor, and I even disbanded my fan clubs years ago,” the actor said.

Ajith also had a word of advice for his fans, “The only thing I expect from you is to be a law-abiding citizen, and do your duty properly. Also, treat others with respect.”