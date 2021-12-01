Ajith disowns ‘Thala’, asks fans not to call him that

Tamil superstar Ajith on Wednesday issued a statement disowning the honorary title that was bestowed on him by fans and the film industry. He has requested the media and fans not to refer to him as “Thala” or with any other superlative prefixes.

“To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith Kumar, Ajith or just AK and not as “Thala” or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever,” said Ajith in a statement, which was tweeted by his spokesperson Suresh Chandra.

Ajith got his nickname Thala from his 2001 movie Dheena. One of the supporting characters during a song sequence calls Ajith “Thala,” which means chief or a superior one. And that nickname has since become synonymous with the actor in Tamil cinema.

Despite his larger-than-life onscreen persona, Ajith has always tried to conduct himself as an ordinary person. He was the first and the only star in Tamil cinema to have dissolved his fan clubs.

When he came to know that some of his fan clubs were misusing his name to raise funds, he issued a warning letter. When things didn’t get better, on his 40th birthday in 2011, he decided to dismantle all his fan clubs. While many trade analysts said that it was a wrong move from his career point of view, he still did what he felt was right at the time. But, that never stopped his fans from thronging theatres to watch his films.

Ajith is now waiting for the release of Valimai, which will hit the screens during the Pongal holiday in January next year.