Ajith debuts new look as he signals end of his commitment to Thunivu, see pic inside

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has shaved off the thick beard and moustache he grew for the shoot of his movie Thunivu. It’s a clear sign that he has completed all his commitments to the film and he’s moving on to the next project.

In Thunivu, Ajith will be seen sporting grey hair and a beard. Written and directed by H Vinoth, the first-look posters showed Ajith in a deep pensive state as he fiddles with the trigger of an automatic rifle. The filmmakers have maintained a strict silence regarding the details of the film’s plot. There is very little information about the film to go around even as there are less than two-month before the release.

The buzz is that Thunivu is inspired by a real-life crime. An official word on the same is awaited. It’s said that the film revolves around a bank robbery in Chennai. The filmmakers extensively shot the movie on the sets in Hyderabad’s film city.

Vinoth is now busy with the post-production of Thunivu . Ajith recently completed dubbing his lines. The film is due to arrive in cinemas during the Pongal festival. It will clash with Tamil superstar Vijay’s Varisu at the box office.

Thunivu is Vinoth’s third consecutive collaboration with Ajith and producer Boney Kapoor. The trio earlier worked together on Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. While Nerkonda Paarvai was received well both by the critics and the audience alike, Valimai was a commercial and critical disaster.

Thunivu is expected to redeem Ajith, Vinoth and Boney from the setback caused by Valimai.

Ajith will next join the sets of Vignesh Shivan’s next.