Ajith completes first leg of world tour, rides through all Indian states

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar‘s love for bike riding is known to his fans. On Friday, Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra took to social media to share that the actor has completed the first leg of his world tour.

In the first leg of his world tour, Ajith drove across all Indian states on his bike, which doesn’t look anything less than a mean machine.

Suresh Chandra tweeted, “#AK has completed Leg 1 of his world tour by riding through all the states in India. Quite an achievement considering the love he gets wherever he travels in India! Proud moment for all adventure riders.” He also shared a picture of Ajith in his biking gear.

Also Read | Vijay tops most popular Tamil stars list, Ajith in second position

#AK has completed Leg 1 of his world tour by riding through all the states in India. Quite an achievement considering the love he gets wherever he travels in India! Proud moment for all adventure riders. — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) December 16, 2022

On the work front, Ajith’s next film is Thunivu. Talking about the movie, director H Vinoth told indianexpress.com, “It’s is not anything that you have been hearing on social media. People are assigning genres and tags like ‘the biggest action film’, ‘the biggest action thriller’ etc. It’s nothing like that. We would have seen money heist thrillers in Hollywood and even Ajith sir’s Mankatha is an example. But Thunivu is different from all of that. It is a multi-genre commercial film with songs and fights. It is about money. To put it shortly, it’s a game of the wicked.”

Ajith’s Thunivu is going to clash with Vijay’s Varisu at the box office on Sankranthi next year. Varisu’s producer Dil Raju recently courted controversy when he said that Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith. The comments didn’t go down well with the Thunivu star’s fans.

During an interaction with a Telugu channel, Raju said, “In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is coming out with my film. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir is the number 1 star. Everybody knows that. There are 800-odd screens in the state and I’m begging them to give me more than 400 screens. I’m requesting at least 50 more screens. This is business. Even though I have a big film, I have to beg for screens. It’s not a monopoly, right?”