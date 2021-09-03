Ajith goes on a bike trip in Russia after completing Valimai shoot, see photos

Ajith, a motorcycle enthusiast, was spotted cruising on an adventure touring bike in Russia. The pictures of him putting his feet up in Russia have surfaced online. He could be seen riding his bike, browsing through a bike accessories store and hanging out with a friend at a hotel.

According to reports, Ajith is meeting professional riders to seek more information about long-distance riding. It is said he is thinking of travelling 5,000 kms on a bike in Russia before he heads back to India. It won’t be the first time Ajith will be doing such a trip. He has gone on cross-country motorbike trips in India in the past.

Last month, Ajith had travelled to Russia to shoot for an action set-piece for his upcoming film Valimai. It was the delay in completing this stunt sequence that had caused a lag in the production. Director H Vinoth will now begin the post-production work on the project. It is said that the filmmakers may aim to release the film in theatres during the Deepavali festival.

Ajith is said to be playing the role of a police officer in Valimai, which seems to be high on bike stunts. The motion posters that were released earlier showed Ajith slaying in full-bike gear. The posters promise a highly stylized, action thriller, which is right up Ajith’s alley. He had also played a similar role in the 2017 movie Vivegam.

Valimai is the second consecutive collaboration of Ajith with Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after 2019’s Nerkonda Paarvai.