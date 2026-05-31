Ajith bids farewell to mother Mohini; thanks police for support during final rites, watch

The final rites of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini Mani were held at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium in Chennai on Sunday morning. The funeral took place in the presence of close family members.

In one of the videos, an emotional Ajith was seen alongside his wife Shalini. In another clip, the actor was seen thanking Chennai Police personnel with folded hands for making security arrangements for the funeral.

A fan reacted to the clip saying, “How can a person be so respectful? Thala, we are always with you.”

See videos from Ajith’s mother’s final rites:

Actor Ajith Kumar arrived at the electric crematorium to perform the final rites of his mother, who passed away due to ill health. He personally carried her mortal remains as the funeral ceremonies began, while several celebrities gathered to pay their respects. #ajithkumar… pic.twitter.com/lYQdXDCdYG — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) May 31, 2026

Ajith Kumar’s family announced on Saturday that his mother Mohini Mani had passed away at the age of 89. In a statement, the family revealed that she passed away peacefully in her sleep after a prolonged period of declining health.

The statement read, “Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years.”

The statement also noted that the final rites would be conducted privately, in accordance with the family’s wishes.

Requesting privacy during the difficult period, the family further stated, “Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honouring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life.”

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The news of Mohini Mani’s demise saddened Ajith Kumar’s fans and members of the film fraternity alike. Several celebrities and admirers took to social media to express their condolences and extend support to Ajith and his family as they mourn the loss of their beloved matriarch.

Late on Saturday night, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, accompanied by actress Trisha Krishnan, visited Ajith to pay their last respects to his mother Mohini Mani.