Ajith and his team bag multiple gold medals at Tamil Nadu shooting championship

Tamil superstar Ajith’s passion for sports is no secret. His talent was on display once again in Chennai last week. He and his team bagged multiple gold medals in various divisions of the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship. The results for the week-long competitions were announced on Sunday at the Chennai rifle club. As many as 900 people from across the state had participated in the competition.

According to reports, Ajith and his team won gold medals in Air Pistol 10mts (ISSF), Center Fire Pistol .32 (NR) 25mts, Standard Pistol .22 (ISSF) 25mts and Free Pistol .22 (NR) 50mts. They also bagged silver medals in Centre Fire Pistol .32 (ISSF) 25mts and Standard Pistol .22 (NR) 25mts.

#AjithKumar sir medal ceremony – 46th Tamilnadu State Shooting Championship Competition. @rajsekarpandian is the organising secretary of the event and secretary of Chennai rifle club @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/t8o5g8rZQt — Done Channel (@DoneChannel1) March 8, 2021

It is worth noting that despite a lot of opposition from the industry, Ajith decided to realise his dreams of becoming a racing car driver. He had participated in multiple international races and even managed podium finishes a few times. His best performances were recorded in the 2004 British Formula 3 season as a Formula Two racing driver. He was ranked the third best Indian racer then.

His extracurricular activities outside his stardom also include his old interest in mechanical engineering. He was roped in as a retainer by the Madras Institute of Technology for a salary of Rs 1000 per visit to mentor students to design and develop Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). In 2018, he was a mentor for MIT’s team ‘Daksha’ to help build an advanced drone for the Medical Express – 2018 UAV Challenge.

On the work front, Ajith is currently busy with director H Vinoth’s Valimai, which is bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor.