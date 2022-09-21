AK61 is titled Thunivu: Here’s the first look poster of Ajith-H Vinoth’s next

The title and the first look of Ajith’s upcoming film, which was tentatively called AK61, are out. Directed by H Vinoth, the upcoming movie is titled Thunivu (fortitude or courage). The first look poster features Ajith in a recliner holding a gun. The actor sports a dense white beard, and he is also seen wearing an ear stud in the picture.

The role and other details of Thunivu are unclear from the first look poster but looks like the film will be another actioner from Ajith. The title is also similar to that of his previous ventures – Vivegam, Veeram and Valimai – which are celebrated character traits in a person.

Other than Ajith, the film has Malayalam actor Manju Warrier in the lead role.

Thunivu is the third collaboration of Ajith and H Vinoth, who have earlier collaborated on Valimai and Nerkonda Paaravai. While the latter, a Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink, received a positive response from film critics and the audience, Valimai had them divided. Critics panned Valimai for being shoddy in terms of making, but the film still managed to rake in huge numbers at the box office.

Ajith will next team up with director Vignesh Shivan, who is known for films like Poda Podi, Naanum Rowdy Thaan and Thaana Serndha Koottam. Tentatively called AK62, the details of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be unveiled.