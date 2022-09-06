Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu reacts to negative reviews from fans: ‘Try to give film another shot’

Vikram’s Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, released on August 31 to negative reviews. The film also failed to make a mark at the box office. Recently, Gnanamuthu took to Instagram to host a Q&A session for fans.

While many fans appreciated Cobra for providing good entertainment, the director also received several complaints about the convoluted screenplay and underwhelming climax.

Ajay Gnanamuthu addressed the criticism patiently and requested fans to give Cobra a second chance. One user said, “It is hard to believe that the director of Immaika Nodiakal directed Cobra (sic).” Replying to the comment, Ajay wrote, “Sorry that you are disappointed. Hopefully, will satisfy you the next time. But try to give Cobra another shot before concluding.”

Similarly, replying to feedback about the confusing screenplay of the film, Ajay wrote, “Firstly, sorry that you felt confused. As an audience, I have always liked mind-bending films, and this time I genuinely tried it myself. If possible, please try watching it again. Hopefully, you will like it.”

Recently, the makers edited out 20 minutes from Cobra following criticism about the length of the film. And it looks like that hasn’t helped the movie either.

Besides Vikram, Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini Ravi, Irfan Pathan and KS Ravikumar. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the film has music by AR Rahman.