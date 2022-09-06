scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu reacts to negative reviews from fans: ‘Try to give film another shot’

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to Instagram to get feedback from the audience about Cobra. He also addressed some of the criticism about the Vikram-starrer.

Ajay Gnanamuthu, VikramAjay Gnanamuthu with Vikram. (Photo: Instagram/Ajay Gnanamuthu)

Vikram’s Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, released on August 31 to negative reviews. The film also failed to make a mark at the box office. Recently, Gnanamuthu took to Instagram to host a Q&A session for fans.

While many fans appreciated Cobra for providing good entertainment, the director also received several complaints about the convoluted screenplay and underwhelming climax.

Ajay Gnanamuthu addressed the criticism patiently and requested fans to give Cobra a second chance. One user said, “It is hard to believe that the director of Immaika Nodiakal directed Cobra (sic).” Replying to the comment, Ajay wrote, “Sorry that you are disappointed. Hopefully, will satisfy you the next time. But try to give Cobra another shot before concluding.”

Similarly, replying to feedback about the confusing screenplay of the film, Ajay wrote, “Firstly, sorry that you felt confused. As an audience, I have always liked mind-bending films, and this time I genuinely tried it myself. If possible, please try watching it again. Hopefully, you will like it.”

Screenshots of Ajay Gnanamuthu's Instagram stories (Photo: Ajay Gnanamuthu/Instagram)

Recently, the makers edited out 20 minutes from Cobra following criticism about the length of the film. And it looks like that hasn’t helped the movie either.

Besides Vikram, Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini Ravi, Irfan Pathan and KS Ravikumar. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the film has music by AR Rahman.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:04:42 pm
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:04:42 pm
