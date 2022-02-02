Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19: ‘Bring it on 2022…’

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Sharing a picture of herself from the hospital, Aishwaryaa wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions…got admitted ..please mask up get vaccinated and be safe … bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me !🤘🏼.”

In the picture Aishwaryaa shared, she is seen with an IV needle attached to the back of her hand. As soon as Aishwaryaa posted about her diagnosis, her colleagues, fans and followers flooded “get well soon” messages in the comments section.

Aishwarya announced her separation from husband and actor Dhanush in January. The filmmaker had resumed work and had shared a photo on the Instagram page of her film production company Bay Films. In the photo, Aishwaryaa was seen brainstorming as part of pre-production work for a music video, which she is directing. This is taking place in Hyderabad, where even Dhanush is shooting for his maiden Telugu film, Sir.

On the work front, Aishwaryaa’s last directorial outing was Cinema Veeran, which was a documentary on the stunt choreographers of Tamil cinema.