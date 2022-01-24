Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth returns to work after separation from Dhanush, see photo

A photo of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth at work is doing the rounds of the internet. It is the first photo of Aishwaryaa to surface online since she announced her separation from husband Dhanush.

The Instagram page of film production company Bay Films recently posted a picture of Aishwaryaa brainstorming as part of pre-production work for a music video, which she is directing. The work is happening in Hyderabad, where even Dhanush is shooting for his maiden Telugu film, Sir.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth last week issued a joint statement saying that they both have grown apart as individuals and hence they have decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage.

However, the family members of the couple have denied speculations of them getting a divorce. “It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple,” said Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja.

Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, actor Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, in 2004. They have two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Atrangi Re. He is now busy with the shooting of director Venky Atluri’s Sir. Aishwaryaa’s last directorial outing was Cinema Veeran, which was a documentary on the stunt choreographers of Tamil cinema.