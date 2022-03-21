Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to make Hindi directorial debut with Oh Saathi Chal

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is all set to make her directorial debut in Hindi with a movie titled Oh Saathi Chal. She announced the film on her social media handles on Monday.

“My week couldn’t start better ….excited ,happy and feeling truly blessed to announce my directorial debut feature film in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”,an extraordinary true love story,produced by @meenuaroraa9 @c9pictures @archsda #NeerajMaini n thank you @balu_munnangi for being a part of this project ….pre production in progress (sic),” Aishwaryaa wrote while sharing the title poster of the movie.

The makers are yet to share further details of the cast and crew of Oh Saathi Chal.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently directed a music video titled “Payani”. It marked her comeback to direction after a long gap. She made her directorial debut in 2012 with Dhanush starrer 3. Aishwaryaa followed it up with a thriller titled Vai Raja Vai in 2015. And in 2017, she wrote and directed a documentary called Cinema Veeran, which told the stories of stunt choreographers of Tamil cinema.