Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on giving love a second chance: ‘Whatever is meant for us will come to us’

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is recovering from a Covid-19 infection. She and husband Dhanush announced their separation last month. The filmmaker has now spoken about her idea of love and how she believes in taking the challenges in her life right on the chin and moving forward.

Recently, talking to the media, Aishwaryaa noted that her idea of love has evolved along with her. She said she will be open to giving love a second chance. “I think we must cope in life (at every point). We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us,” she said, according to Hindustan Times.

“I love my dad. I love my mom. I love my children. So, I think love should not be constrained to some singular being (as far as giving love a second chance is concerned). I would like to say that yes, I love,” she added.

Aishwaryaa was directing a music video in Hyderabad when she caught the Covid infection. She received treatment for the same at a private hospital there.

Earlier, in January, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush had issued a joint statement announcing their separation. “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate,” read the statement.

Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, actor Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, in 2004. They have two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.