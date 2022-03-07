scorecardresearch
Monday, March 07, 2022
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth back in hospital after Covid recovery: ‘Fever, vertigo and what not’

Recently, Aishwarya made headlines after she announced separation from her husband and actor Dhanush in January.

March 7, 2022 6:14:25 pm
March 7, 2022 6:14:25 pm
Aishwaryaa RajinikanthAishwaryaa Rajinikanth has been hospitalised again. (Photo: Instagram/Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth)

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday revealed that she has been hospitalised again as she has been experiencing “fever, vertigo and what not”. However, Aishwaryaa is also happy that she ended up meeting an inspiring woman doctor on the eve of International Women’s Day.

“Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary ! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am (sic),” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Also Read |‘Ajith Kumar was close to paralysis’: Doctor warns Valimai fans against imitating bike stunts

In February this year, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was diagnosed with Covid-19. She had contracted the infection while shooting a music video in Hyderabad. And as a precaution, she was admitted to the hospital at the time.

On Monday, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj announced that the music video, which is directed by Aishwaryaa, will be released on Tuesday. “Welcome back film-maker @ash_r_dhanush Best wishes for the launch of the music video tomorrow (sic),” he tweeted while sharing the poster of the music video.

In January this year, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made headlines after she announced separation from her husband, actor Dhanush. “Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” she had said in the statement.

