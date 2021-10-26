scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush celebrates Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s big wins at National Film Awards: ‘This is history’

While Rajinikanth won the Dadasaheb Phalke award, Dhanush received a National Film Award in the Best Actor category. Aishwaryaa R Dhanush celebrated the historic wins on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 26, 2021 11:29:35 am
national film awards rajinikanth dhanush aishwaryaa r dhanushThe presentation ceremony of 67th National Film awards was held in Delhi. (Photos: Instagram/aishwaryaa_r_dhanush and dhanushkraja)

Thalaiva Rajinikanth and his superstar son-in-law Dhanush might have won big at the 67th National Film awards, but one person who is the happiest is Aishwaryaa R Dhanush. She’s a “proud daughter and wife” post her father Rajinikanth and husband Dhanush’s historic achievement.

Post the presentation ceremony in Delhi on Monday, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and posted a click of both the men of her house holding their medals. She wrote along, “They are mine… and this is history. #prouddaughter #proudwife.”

While Dhanush received the National Film award in Best Actor category for Asuran, Rajinikanth was bestowed with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This also happens to be the first time that two awards have gone to the same family. The awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Also read |National Film Awards 2020: Full winners’ list

Post the felicitation ceremony, Dhanush also shared a lovely photograph with Rajinikanth. In the caption, he expressed gratitude for being able to emerge a winner on the same stage where his father-in-law was also receiving such a big honour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

“To win a national award for best actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar was winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable. Thank you to the National award jury for bestowing me with this honour. Also Thank you to the press and media for your constant support,” Dhanush wrote.

Also read |Rajinikanth dedicates his Dadasaheb Phalke honour to ‘guru’ K Balachander: ‘When I was a bus conductor…’

Rajinikanth dedicated his Dadasaheb Phalke Award to his mentor ‘guru K Balachander sir’, along with his brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, his bus driver friend who identified his acting talent when Rajini was a bus conductor, his fans and people from the industry.

Dhanush shared his award with actor Manoj Bajpayee who was also declared the Best Actor for Bhonsle. While Kangana Ranaut received Best Actress award, Best Hindi Film went to Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Entertainment

Photos

DeepikDeepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, 15 celebrity photos 660a Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, 15 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor: 15 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Must Read

Oct 26: Latest News