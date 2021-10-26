Aishwaryaa R Dhanush celebrates Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s big wins at National Film Awards: ‘This is history’

Thalaiva Rajinikanth and his superstar son-in-law Dhanush might have won big at the 67th National Film awards, but one person who is the happiest is Aishwaryaa R Dhanush. She’s a “proud daughter and wife” post her father Rajinikanth and husband Dhanush’s historic achievement.

Post the presentation ceremony in Delhi on Monday, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and posted a click of both the men of her house holding their medals. She wrote along, “They are mine… and this is history. #prouddaughter #proudwife.”

While Dhanush received the National Film award in Best Actor category for Asuran, Rajinikanth was bestowed with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This also happens to be the first time that two awards have gone to the same family. The awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Post the felicitation ceremony, Dhanush also shared a lovely photograph with Rajinikanth. In the caption, he expressed gratitude for being able to emerge a winner on the same stage where his father-in-law was also receiving such a big honour.

“To win a national award for best actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar was winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable. Thank you to the National award jury for bestowing me with this honour. Also Thank you to the press and media for your constant support,” Dhanush wrote.

Rajinikanth dedicated his Dadasaheb Phalke Award to his mentor ‘guru K Balachander sir’, along with his brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, his bus driver friend who identified his acting talent when Rajini was a bus conductor, his fans and people from the industry.

Dhanush shared his award with actor Manoj Bajpayee who was also declared the Best Actor for Bhonsle. While Kangana Ranaut received Best Actress award, Best Hindi Film went to Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput.