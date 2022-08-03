scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Aishwarya Rajinikanth: ‘Star kids don’t have it easy’

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth spoke about the pressure faced by star kids at Amrit Ratna Samman.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 3, 2022 6:40:56 pm
Rajnikanth, Aishwarya RajnikanthAishwarya with her father Rajinikath. (Photo: Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Twitter)

‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth’s daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth has opened up about the challenges of being a star kid. “People have this misconception that celebrity kids have it easy and get everything, but I believe that is never the case,” she said at a recent award ceremony.

“It’s difficult since we need to prove ourselves, without making any mistakes. People believe that we are incapable of making mistakes. Newcomers have an easier time making errors and getting away with it. People anticipate us to be perfectionists. So, I suppose it’s difficult to be a star kid if you want to work in the same field. We have our blessings, but I can’t say it’s all uphill from here,” Aishwarya added.

Also Read |Vikrat Rona star Sudeep corrects a journalist: ‘Kannada, not Kannad’

However, Aishwarya Rajinikanth also noted the children of celebrities had the support of those who love and admire their parents. “We have so much kindness surrounding us, and there are individuals who want us to succeed. They see us as children in their own homes because they like our parents. So these are benefits that we should bank on and face obstacles in the right attitude as we move forward,” the filmmaker remarked.

Aishwarya attended News18 India’s Amrit Ratna Samman to receive an award on behalf of her father Rajinikanth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

Aishwarya Rajinikanth also said she wouldn’t like to direct her father Rajinikanth in a movie. “I simply want to be his daughter because there would be too many disagreements if we were on set together. I think it’s better to stay at home and leave the conflicts at home rather than on set (laughs),” she added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 06:40:56 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial 'now more than ever', says Pelosi

Featured Stories

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts decode

Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts decode

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'
CWG 2022

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement