Aishwarya Rajinikanth: ‘Star kids don’t have it easy’

August 3, 2022 6:40:56 pm
‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth’s daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth has opened up about the challenges of being a star kid. “People have this misconception that celebrity kids have it easy and get everything, but I believe that is never the case,” she said at a recent award ceremony.
“It’s difficult since we need to prove ourselves, without making any mistakes. People believe that we are incapable of making mistakes. Newcomers have an easier time making errors and getting away with it. People anticipate us to be perfectionists. So, I suppose it’s difficult to be a star kid if you want to work in the same field. We have our blessings, but I can’t say it’s all uphill from here,” Aishwarya added.
However, Aishwarya Rajinikanth also noted the children of celebrities had the support of those who love and admire their parents. “We have so much kindness surrounding us, and there are individuals who want us to succeed. They see us as children in their own homes because they like our parents. So these are benefits that we should bank on and face obstacles in the right attitude as we move forward,” the filmmaker remarked.
Aishwarya attended News18 India’s Amrit Ratna Samman to receive an award on behalf of her father Rajinikanth.
Aishwarya Rajinikanth also said she wouldn’t like to direct her father Rajinikanth in a movie. “I simply want to be his daughter because there would be too many disagreements if we were on set together. I think it’s better to stay at home and leave the conflicts at home rather than on set (laughs),” she added.
