Monday, July 25, 2022

Aishwarya Rajinikanth meets ‘uncle’ Boney Kapoor; remembers ‘pappi akka’ Sridevi

Aishwarya Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share pictures with Boney Kapoor and wrote about their meeting.

July 25, 2022 7:34:06 pm
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Boney KapoorAishwarya Rajinikanth with Boney Kapoor (Photo: Twitter/Aishwarya Rajinikanth)

Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently met Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor in Chennai. The 3 director took to Twitter to share pictures from the meeting and wrote that the two spoke about the old times and remembered Sridevi. Aishwarya fondly called the late iconic actor, ‘pappi akka’.

Sharing photos, Aishwarya wrote, “Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dearv@BoneyKapoor uncle…reminiscing old times, remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work! (sic)”

ALSO READ: |‘Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer,’ says Aishwarya as Income Tax department honours Rajinikanth

While a few fans wondered if there was a film collaboration on the cards, many also tweeted seeking details about Boney Kapoor’s upcoming film with Ajith Kumar. The upcoming movie, tentatively titled AK 61, marks the third collaboration of Boney, director H Vinoth, and Ajith. They earlier teamed up for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth was recently seen receiving a honour on behalf of her father Rajinikanth from the Income Tax department for being a prompt and regular taxpayer. Sharing the picture from the ceremony, she wrote, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather (sic).”

Aishwarya Rajinikanth made her debut as a director with the film 3 (2012), which starred her ex-husband Dhanush in the lead role. She then directed Vai Raja Vai (2015) and a documentary titled Cinema Veeran.

