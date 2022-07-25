Aishwarya Rajinikanth meets ‘uncle’ Boney Kapoor; remembers ‘pappi akka’ Sridevi

July 25, 2022 7:34:06 pm
Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently met Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor in Chennai. The 3 director took to Twitter to share pictures from the meeting and wrote that the two spoke about the old times and remembered Sridevi. Aishwarya fondly called the late iconic actor, ‘pappi akka’.
Sharing photos, Aishwarya wrote, “Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dearv@BoneyKapoor uncle…reminiscing old times, remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work! (sic)”
Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dear @BoneyKapoor uncle ..reminiscing old times,remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work ! pic.twitter.com/GzIly2220w
— Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) July 24, 2022
While a few fans wondered if there was a film collaboration on the cards, many also tweeted seeking details about Boney Kapoor’s upcoming film with Ajith Kumar. The upcoming movie, tentatively titled AK 61, marks the third collaboration of Boney, director H Vinoth, and Ajith. They earlier teamed up for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.
Aishwarya Rajinikanth was recently seen receiving a honour on behalf of her father Rajinikanth from the Income Tax department for being a prompt and regular taxpayer. Sharing the picture from the ceremony, she wrote, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather (sic).”
Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer 😇🏅🌟
Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather pic.twitter.com/x4timxMDtd
— Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) July 24, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
Aishwarya Rajinikanth made her debut as a director with the film 3 (2012), which starred her ex-husband Dhanush in the lead role. She then directed Vai Raja Vai (2015) and a documentary titled Cinema Veeran.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
Latest News
Pakistan’s deadly flood season worsened by climate change and bad infrastructure
Let’s talk baby skin: What every new mom needs to know
Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in, other central events
Akshay Kumar is excited to join wife Twinkle Khanna in New York after his shoot gets cancelled. See photos
Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation until Nov
ICSI extends validity of July 2021 CSEET results by 6 months; check new deadline
Covid-19 leading cause of maternal death in Mumbai for second year in a row
‘BJP can’t break TMC by using agencies’: Mamata lashes out over Partha Chatterjee’s arrest
Selena Gomez set BFF goals with Taylor Swift as they celebrated her 30th birthday
Their degrees in limbo, medical students from Ukraine on hunger strike in Delhi
Tata Steel profit falls 21 pc to Rs 7,714 cr in Apr-Jun
Muhammad Ali’s world title belt from Rumble in the Jungle sold for big money