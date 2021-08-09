Aishwarya Rajesh’s Boomika promises to be a gripping horror movie

Actor Karthi on Sunday unveiled the trailer of upcoming horror film Boomika. The movie, starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role, is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj’s production banner Stone Bench Films.

Judging by the trailer, Boomika seems to be a smart horror film, which has been long overdue in the Tamil film industry. It promises to fill the void of full-length, terror-inducing horror films at a time when over-the-top, braindead horror comedies seem to be the favourite of mainstream filmmakers. While the trailer does not reveal too many details about the plot, it is safe to assume that the film is a metaphor for manmade disaster and its horrifying consequences.

Even Karthik Subbaraj has described the film as “a eco horror”. The contamination of nature and its dehumanizing effect was also explored in Karthik’s 2018 directorial Mercury.

Boomika is written and directed by Rathindran R Prasad. It is the first feature film of Rathindran to release for a wider audience as his previous film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai is yet to see the light of day.

Boomika also stars Vidhu, Pavel Navageethan, Madhuri, Surya Ganapathy, Ayaan Abhishek and Avantika Vandanapu. The film will have its television premiere on August 22 at 3 pm on Vijay Television.

Aishwarya Rajesh was last seen in Thittam Irandu. The Vignesh Karthik’s directorial had a direct release on SonyLIV last month.