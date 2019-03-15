Aishwarya Rajesh to team up with Sivakarthikeyan once again?

Aishwarya Rajesh played the lead in Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden production venture Kanaa, which was declared a hit. Though the film had scenes featuring both of them, they weren’t seen as a pair. Now, we hear the Kaaka Muttai girl has been approached to play the leading lady in Sivakarthikeyan’s next, directed by award-winning filmmaker Pandiraj.

According to sources, the makers are in talks with the actress, but nothing has been finalised. This project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and apparently, Pandiraj was keen to have Aishwarya on board as he felt she would be appropriate for this rural romantic drama. If everything goes well, the shooting of this film will happen from June or July onwards—once Sivakarthikeyan completes Mithran’s film Hero.

Tentatively titled SK-16, this film marks the third collaboration between Pandiraj and Sivakarthikeyan after Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh is busy with the Telugu version of Kanaa, Kowsalya Krishnamurthy, besides her Telugu debut, an untitled project with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Nirmal Kumar.