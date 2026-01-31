‘I want to see your body’: Aishwarya Rajesh recalls being harassed by photographer who asked her to wear lingerie for photos

In a recent interview, actor Aishwarya Rajesh recalled a disturbing harassment incident with a photographer, during the early days of her career.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 04:26 PM IST
Aishwarya Rajesh recalled a disturbing harassment incident with a photographerAishwarya Rajesh recalled a disturbing harassment incident with a photographer (Photo: Instagram/ Aishwarya Rajesh)
Aishwarya Rajesh, who has made a mark in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, recently recalled a disturbing incident from the early days of her acting career. In an interview, the actor recalled getting harassed by a photographer as he told her that he wanted to “see her body.”

During a conversation on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast, Aishwarya recalled the harassment incident and shared that it left her feeling overwhelmed. “I was very young and had gone with my brother. The photographer asked him to sit outside, took me inside, handed me lingerie, and said, ‘I want to see your body,” she shared, as per News 18.

The actor added that since she did not know about the film industry worked, she was about to give in, but her instincts told her to stop. “At that age, I didn’t have enough understanding of the industry. Perhaps that is how life goes. I was almost convinced, but not yet,” she said. To get out of the situation, Aishwarya told the photographer that she had to seek her brother’s permission and escaped the situation. “I wonder how many girls he got to do this… I never told my brother,” she shared.

ALSO READ | After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty alleges harassment during stage performance, takes legal action: ‘Dignity on stage is non-negotiable’

During the same chat, she also spoke about an incident when a director shouted at her. “I remembered this incident when I reported late for work on the sets, and my director shouted at me in front of other junior artists. He was not angry with me but used to always compare me with other actresses. He might have done wrong with me, and then he reprimanded me in front of everyone. Don’t embarrass people in such a way, even if they have made a mistake,” she said.

Meanwhile on the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh was last seen in the Tamil film Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga, with Arjun. She also featured in the 2025 hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The actor is currently shooting for Oh..! Sukumari, helmed by Bharat Darshan, starring Thiruveer.

