‘I want to see your body’: Aishwarya Rajesh recalls being harassed by photographer who asked her to wear lingerie for photos

Aishwarya Rajesh, who has made a mark in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, recently recalled a disturbing incident from the early days of her acting career. In an interview, the actor recalled getting harassed by a photographer as he told her that he wanted to “see her body.”

During a conversation on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast, Aishwarya recalled the harassment incident and shared that it left her feeling overwhelmed. “I was very young and had gone with my brother. The photographer asked him to sit outside, took me inside, handed me lingerie, and said, ‘I want to see your body,” she shared, as per News 18.