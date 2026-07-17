Aishwarya Rai’s co-star Abbas worked as a mechanic, drove taxis after becoming ‘destitute’  

Had somebody told the millennials back in the late 1990s that actor Abbas would not only lose his prominence over time but also be phased out, forcing him to find an alternate career, a large section of them would have straight-up laughed at the speaker’s face. They would have been like, “How on earth would Abbas — widely regarded as the chocolate boy, the heartthrob, and the ultimate crush of South Indian movie audiences — fade into obscurity?”

However, that’s exactly what happened. Not only did Abbas lose prominence over the years, but he eventually had to take an indefinite break from the film industry, during which he made a living doing odd jobs in New Zealand before returning to the limelight recently. In a way, Abbas’ career perfectly embodies the adage, “what goes up must come down.”

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Abbas’ entry into cinema

Born in Kolkata and brought up in Bengaluru, Abbas’ grandfather was a Bengali and Hindi film actor, and his family was related to veteran Bollywood actor-director Feroz Khan. Mentioning that his mother was a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan and that he, too, grew up watching Big B’s movies, Abbas told Rediff in 2010 that “films were, hence, always a career option” for him.

Nevertheless, he wasn’t drawn to it initially. “Acting was not my first priority. I wanted to become an Air Force pilot. Failing that, I wanted to go for MBA,” he had told the publication in 2002. However, his penchant for modelling, which he had been doing since Class 10, paved the way for his cinematic entry. Yet, it was not in his home turf that Abbas found luck, but in a language that he barely knew back then: Tamil.

Abbas, Tabu, and Vineeth in Kadhal Desam. (Express archive photo) Abbas, Tabu, and Vineeth in Kadhal Desam. (Express archive photo)

“A friend introduced me to director Kathir. He told me he was looking for a new face. I started promoting my friends who were interested in acting. At the time, I didn’t know Tamil and had no intention of acting in the film. But then, Kathir called and asked me to give a screen test. I did, rather sceptically. He chose me,” he recalled.

An overnight stardom: The Kadhal Desam phenomenon

For the unversed, the movie in which Kathir cast debutant Abbas in the lead role was Kadhal Desam, which became a blockbuster success, making the actor a heartthrob overnight. Also starring Vineeth and Tabu, the movie’s original soundtrack, composed by AR Rahman, is celebrated to this day.

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“One evening, I attended the premiere of the film as an ordinary guy, but the very next day, I couldn’t even venture outside my house. I couldn’t fathom why people were showering such immense love upon me. I was merely 19 at the time and had taken up the movie as a casual endeavour to earn some extra money,” Abbas recalled during a 2023 interview with Galatta Plus.

Kadhal Desam made actor Abbas a heartthrob overnight. (Express archive photo) Kadhal Desam made actor Abbas a heartthrob overnight. (Express archive photo)

He subsequently appeared in several blockbuster films such as Padayappa (1999), Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000) with Ajith and Aishwarya Rai, Hey Ram (2000) with Kamal Haasan, Aanandham (2001) and Minnale (2001) with Madhavan. However, over time, he had to transition from lead roles to supporting characters and slowly began losing his footing. By the 2010s, Abbas’ career was pretty much over, and following the release of the Malayalam movie Pachakallam (2016), he stepped away from Tinseltown altogether.

Losing limelight: Financial ruin and broken pride

He eventually moved to Auckland, New Zealand, with his family, and made ends meet by doing odd jobs, including working at a petrol pump and on a construction site. “Following my initial achievements, some of my movies faced failure, leaving me financially destitute and unable to afford even basic necessities like rent or cigarettes. Initially, my pride prevented me from seeking alternative employment. However, I soon approached producer RB Choudary, requesting work. He offered me the opportunity to be part of the film Pooveli (1998),” Abbas shared.

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“However, I eventually left films because I got bored. I wasn’t enjoying my work. I distinctly recall advising my friends, who came to watch my Bollywood debut film Ansh (2002), not to waste their time as I considered it to be ‘bakavas,'” he added. Abbas continued, “In order to provide for my family, I worked as a bike mechanic and drove taxis in New Zealand.”

Abbas’ life in New Zealand

Opening up about his life in New Zealand, he told YouTube channel Rednool, “I would not use the toilet that was at the construction site. I would instead go to a petrol pump, buy something and use the restroom there. People there would wonder if they had seen me somewhere. I would be like, ‘Yes, I keep getting that.’ Sometimes, I would reveal that I am Abbas, and they would be shocked. I just registered their reaction in my head.”

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Overcoming dark teenage turmoil

During the Galatta Plus interview, Abbas had also opened up about battling suicidal thoughts in his adolescence. “During my teenage years, I went through a tumultuous period where I contemplated taking my own life after failing Class 10. After my girlfriend at the time left me, those thoughts intensified. However, something profound occurred that transformed me. While standing by the roadside, contemplating stepping in front of a speeding vehicle, I noticed a passing motorist and had a realisation: if I were to act on my impulses, that person’s life would also be profoundly affected. Even in my darkest moment, I found myself considering the well-being of another individual,” he said.

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Disclaimer: If you are feeling overwhelmed or experiencing thoughts of self-harm, please know that you do not have to go through this alone. Support is available, and there are people who want to listen and help.

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