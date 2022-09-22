Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for a selfie on Ponniyin Selvan 1 set, fan calls them ‘Queens’

Actor Trisha, who essays the role of Princess Kundavai in the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, posted a picture of herself with her co-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Twitter on Thursday. Aishwarya plays the role of Queen Nandini in the Mani Ratnam directorial.

The picture posted by Trisha has her and Aishwarya posing for a selfie. It looks like the picture has been clicked on the set of Ponniyin Selvan 1. Trisha captioned the photo, “Ash🤗.”

The photo of the two actresses left their fans excited. One of them commented on the photo, “Epic”. Another fan wrote, “Happy tears 😹 can’t wait to see you both on-screen 💗😍👑 Queens.” Yet another fan called the two stars, “Gorgeous 😍✨❤.”

In PS1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha play arch rivals. In a promotional video of PS1, Trisha shared how Mani Ratnam had asked both the actors to not be friends with each other. “Working with Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), I mean it is not an Aishwarya Rai and a Trisha Krishnan who’s there. It has to be a Nandini and a Kundavai. Mani sir said, ‘Dude, you guys can’t be friends. This is Nandini and Kundavai, so don’t talk too much. I need you guys to have a little bit of rivalry for my scene,” she said.

At the trailer launch of the film, Aishwarya had praised its entire team. She had said, “It has been an absolute honour to work with Mani Ratnam again, with such a talented team of actors and technicians. The entire cast is stellar. Everyone is outstanding.”

Ponniyin Selvan 1 revolves around the Chola dynasty and is based on the popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film boasts of a stellar cast including actors Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi and many others. It will hit theatres on September 30.