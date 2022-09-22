scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for a selfie on Ponniyin Selvan 1 set, fan calls them ‘Queens’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha will share screen space in Mani Ratnam's much-awaited period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Ponniyin Selvan ITrisha and Aishwarya Rai on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan 1. (Photo: Trisha/Twitter)

Actor Trisha, who essays the role of Princess Kundavai in the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, posted a picture of herself with her co-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Twitter on Thursday. Aishwarya plays the role of Queen Nandini in the Mani Ratnam directorial.

The picture posted by Trisha has her and Aishwarya posing for a selfie. It looks like the picture has been clicked on the set of Ponniyin Selvan 1. Trisha captioned the photo, “Ash🤗.”

The photo of the two actresses left their fans excited. One of them commented on the photo, “Epic”. Another fan wrote, “Happy tears 😹 can’t wait to see you both on-screen 💗😍👑 Queens.” Yet another fan called the two stars, “Gorgeous 😍✨❤.”

In PS1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha play arch rivals. In a promotional video of PS1, Trisha shared how Mani Ratnam had asked both the actors to not be friends with each other. “Working with Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), I mean it is not an Aishwarya Rai and a Trisha Krishnan who’s there. It has to be a Nandini and a Kundavai. Mani sir said, ‘Dude, you guys can’t be friends. This is Nandini and Kundavai, so don’t talk too much. I need you guys to have a little bit of rivalry for my scene,” she said.

Also Read |Vikram recalls the time in his life when he had no money or popularity: ‘I saw Mammootty sitting at Pankaj hotel and I vowed…’

At the trailer launch of the film, Aishwarya had praised its entire team. She had said, “It has been an absolute honour to work with Mani Ratnam again, with such a talented team of actors and technicians. The entire cast is stellar. Everyone is outstanding.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...Premium
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots

Ponniyin Selvan 1 revolves around the Chola dynasty and is based on the popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film boasts of a stellar cast including actors Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi and many others. It will hit theatres on September 30.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:06:18 pm
Next Story

Crackdown on PFI: What is the Islamic group accused of, what NIA has said so far

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, in black and white
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement