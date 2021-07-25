scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya pose with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, she calls them ‘most humble’. See photos

Aishwarya Rai, along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, visited Ponniyin Selvan co-star R Sarathkumar's home. His daughter Varalaxmi described Bachchans as 'most humble' despite their lineage.

aishwarya rai, abhishek bachchan, aaradhya visits Ponniyin Selvan costar sarathkumarAishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Ponniyin Selvan co-star Sarathkumar's home with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. (Photo: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai spent some quality time with her Ponniyin Selvan co-star Sarathkumar on Saturday. The actor was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. On Sunday, Sarathkumar’s daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar took to Instagram to share her fangirl moment. She expressed how she was “overwhelmed” with Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya’s humility and love.

“Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan,” Varalaxmi wrote.

varalaxmi sarathkumar with aishwarya rai bachchan and abhishek bachchan Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar/Instagram) Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with aishwarya rai Varalaxmi Sarathkumar struck a pose with Aishwarya Rai. (Photo: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar/Instagram) sarathkumar with aishwarya rai A perfect picture of Sarathkumar’s family with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and AAradhya. (Photo: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar/Instagram) aishwarya rai Here’s another picture of Aishwarya Rai. (Photo: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar/Instagram)

She added that despite their lineage “their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love!”

“It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family!” she concluded her note, thanking her father “for making this happen.”

Sarathkumar and Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan.The production of the period fantasy drama began after the Tamil Nadu government relaxed the lockdown restrictions, paving the way for the resumption of the film shootings.

Ponniyin Selvan filming is going on at a brisk pace at a set in Puducherry. Before the second wave of the coronavirus interrupted the production, the filmmakers had shot about 75 per cent of the film. The rest of the shoot will be completed in about 50 days. It is said Mani Ratnam has planned to wrap up the shoot by the end of August.

Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya’s fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam. The actor-director duo has worked in Iruvar, Guru and Raavanan in the past. All of their previous films have been milestones in cinema history.

ALSO READ |Karthi confirms Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part epic, part 1 will release in 2022

Aishwarya shared the poster of the film on her Instagram account and wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life.” Besides Aishwarya Rai, the film stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Sarathkumar is said to be playing a supporting role.

