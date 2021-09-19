Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wraps up Ponniyin Selvan, reveals Mani Ratnam film will hit screens in summer 2022

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has wrapped up the shoot of Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan. She took to Instagram to share a poster of the period drama and revealed that the film is scheduled to hit the screens around summer in 2022.

After the lockdown regulations were eased around the country, Aishwarya began shooting for the film. The team shot in Puducherry and then moved to Hyderabad for the next schedule. Recently, Aishwarya filmed an elaborate song sequence in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Accompanied by 400 junior artists, Aishwarya, who has taken two doses of the vaccine, also ensured that she undertook a COVID-19 test on a regular basis.

Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya’s fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam, and it will be released in two parts. The actor-director duo has worked together in Iruvar, Guru and Raavanan. Ponniyin Selvan is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name. Set in the backdrop of Chola Dynasty, the novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ratnam along with writer B. Jeyamohan, who has penned dialogues for the movie.

Apparently, the film will feature Aishwarya in a double role, where she will play the role of princess Nandini, as well as her mother, Mandakini Devi. While shooting in Puducherry, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya visited her.

The trio then paid a visit to R Sarathkumar’s family. Sarathkumar’s daughter Varalaxmi wrote a warm post for the Bachchans saying, “Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan. Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen.”