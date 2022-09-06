Aishwarya Rai says Ponniyin Selvan is the union of iconic talents AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam: ‘Had the privilege of working with them at the start of my career….’

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday expressed her joy about being a part of Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, in which she plays the role of Queen Nandini. The actor also recalled her collaboration with Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman for her debut film Iruvar.

At the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, Aishwarya said, “I am very happy to be here at the trailer launch. Thank you for joining us on this special occasion. Ponniyin Selvan is a very precious film, very dear to our hearts. It has been an absolute honour to work with Mani Ratnam again, with such a talented team of actors and technicians. Tthe entire cast is stellar. Everyone is outstanding. What an evening for us to be regaled with AR Rahman’s music. To actually celebrate this momentous occasion, also recognising rightly the incredible coming together of iconic talents AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam. I had the privilege of working with them at the beginning of my career—this talented duo, with Iruvar, and here I am again, as part of Ponniyin Selvan.”

Ponniyin Selvan I chronicles the story of Arul Mozhivarman (Jayam Ravi) and his ascent to the throne of the Chola kingdom against a coup. The story will be narrated from the point of view of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi), a messenger of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), who travels through the southern kingdoms to pass on the messages between the Cholas. The film is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan and the first part will release on September 30.