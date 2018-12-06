Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Sarvam Thaala Mayam: It’s a movie that celebrates rhythm

Upcoming Tamil film Sarvam Thaala Mayam has received a surprising endorsement. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Thursday released a song from the film and heaped praise on director Rajiv Menon and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

In a video message, Aishwarya described Sarvam Thaala Mayam as “a movie that celebrates rhythm and unifying spirit of music.”

Aishwarya Rai had played the female lead in Rajiv’s last directorial outing Kandukondain Kandukondain, which came out in the year 2000. All the songs in the movie, composed by AR Rahman, went on to become hits.

As Rajiv and Rahman have collaborated after 18 years, Aishwarya also did her bit to support the director-composer duo. Along with her words of praise, she also launched the song titled “Maya Maya” from Sarvam Thaala Mayam album.

The melody was written by late acclaimed lyricist NA Muthukumar and is sung by Chinmayi Sripada. “Maya Maya from Sarvam Thala Mayam Thank you @arrahman and @DirRajivMenon for the opportunity Always indebted. Hope you are listening from wherever you are Na. Muthukumar sir(sic),” tweeted Chinmayi.

Maya Maya from Sarvam Thala Mayam Thank you @arrahman and @DirRajivMenon for the opportunity 🙏🙏🙏 Always indebted. Hope you are listening from wherever you are Na. Muthukumar sir. https://t.co/sRvDDW3fKx — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 6, 2018

Actor Nivetha Thomas released the Telugu version of “Maya Maya”. The Telugu lyrics is written by Rakendu Mouli and is sung by Shashaa Tirupati.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam has piqued the curiosity of moviegoers with its interesting teaser that was released earlier. It stars GV Prakash Kumar and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

The musical will hit the screens on December 28.