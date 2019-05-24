Aishwarya Rai confirms film with Mani Ratnam

During an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra at Cannes, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed that she will star in ‘guru’ Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie.

Advertising

“Mani (Ratnam) hasn’t formally announced it yet but the word is out so I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I will always be more than thrilled, excited and overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani. So yeah, that’s happening,” Aishwarya said.

The actor described the unnamed movie as going ‘back to school.’ The shooting for the movie will reportedly begin from the end of this year.

Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai had made her silver screen debut with the Mani Ratnam directorial Iruvar. They later on collaborated on projects like Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan as a pop sensation. Apart from the Mani Ratnam movie, she will also feature as the female lead in the romantic drama Gulab Jamun alongside actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan.