Aishwarya Rai looks regal as she shoots for Ponniyin Selvan in leaked photo, fans reminded of Devdas

A grainy image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her regal costume on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan has surfaced online. The photo shows Aishwarya in her full traditional costume completed with heavy jewellery, waiting to perform a scene. This is the first-ever photo to leak from the well-guarded sets of Ponniyin Selvan.

So far, director Mani Ratnam and his team had done a solid job in protecting the sanctity of the production by preventing leaks from the shooting spots.

The photo had Aishwarya’s fans commenting on the photo, with many likening it to her look as Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer also saw Aishwarya dressed in heavy sarees and jewellery given the film’s period setting.

Earlier, a list revealing the character details of the mani star cast had also found its way to the internet. As per the list, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in the role of Nandhini/ Mandhankini, which is touted to be the role of an antagonist in the two-part epic film.

Omg..!! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted on the sets of #PonniyinSelvan Really very excited to watch this movie😍 pic.twitter.com/kmMN5iv28A — Goki (@Gokila81197469) August 24, 2021

Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya’s fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam. The actor-director duo has worked in Iruvar, Guru and Raavanan in the past. The filmmakers earlier this month reached Gwalior for filming at Orchha. The shooting is fast nearing completion.

The filmmakers have already announced that the first part of the epic fantasy drama will open in cinemas next year.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on writer Kalki’s legendary novel of the same name. The big-budget film boasts of an all-star cast, including Aishwarya, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.