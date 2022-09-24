Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, AR Rahman, Vikram travel economy class for Ponniyin Selvan promotions, fans says ‘we love a budget’

AR Rahman took to Instagram on Friday to share a selfie with the team of Ponniyin Selvan-1 including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan. His caption shared that they were travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Fans poured their love into the comments section but what shocked them was that the celebrities were travelling in economy class.

One of the fans wrote, “The more important question, how come this isn’t business class or a private jet?” Another said, “We love a budget.”

Fans also cheered for Aishwarya and Trisha’s friendship as one of the comments read, “Aish and Trish becoming good friends. Glad to see it.” Trisha had earlier said in a promotional video that director Mani Ratnam had advised her and Aishwarya Rai to not become good friends off-camera. She said, “Working with Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), I mean it is not an Aishwarya Rai and a Trisha Krishnan who’s there. It has to be a Nandini and a Kundavai. Mani sir said, ‘Dude, you guys can’t be friends. This is Nandini and Kundavai, so don’t talk too much. I need you guys to have a little bit of rivalry for my scene!”

Trisha had previously shared a selfie with Aishwarya on her social media as well.

The PS-1 cast is currently busy promoting the movie and are headed to Mumbai for a grand event. PS-1 also stars Jayam Ravi and Karthi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on September 30.