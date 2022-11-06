Aishwarya Rai attends Ponniyin Selvan success bash with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan; Rajinikanth makes an appearance

Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan emerged as the biggest Tamil blockbuster of the year and crossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. The film, starring Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and Jayam Ravi, chronicles the fictionalised battles within the Chola kingdom in the ninth century, and is based on Kalki’s works. In honour of its success, a party was held, which was attended by the stars from the film.

In photos that are doing the rounds on social media, filmmaker Radhakrishnan Parthiban poses with Rajinikanth for a selfie. He captioned his post, “At Ponniyin (Rs 500 crore) Selvan super success party, with son of success.” Rajinikanth, along with Kamal Haasan had shown immense support for PS-1 during the promotions of the film. At the audio launch prior to the release, Rajinikanth had spoken at length praising the work of Amarar Kalki and expressing his excitement to watch PS1.

Aishwarya fan clubs posted photos of the actor with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. While Aishwarya looks regal in green, Aaradhya is dressed in black and is wearing a bow.

Mani Ratnam‘s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions had earlier announced that they would donate Rs 1 crore to the Kalki Krishnamoorthy Memorial Trust. They made the announcement at Saturday’s success meet of Ponniyin Selvan: I, which was held in Chennai. Ahead of the event, Mani Ratnam and Lyca’s CEO Subhaskaran met Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s son Rajendran and presented him with a cheque of Rs 1 crore in the presence of Seetha Ravi, the manager of the trust.

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will release next year.