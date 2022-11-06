scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Aishwarya Rai attends Ponniyin Selvan success bash with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan; Rajinikanth makes an appearance

In honour of Ponniyin Selvan crossing Rs 500 crore, a party was held, which was attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya along with Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan attends Ponniyin Selvan success bash (Photos: Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Abhishek Bachchan)

Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan emerged as the biggest Tamil blockbuster of the year and crossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. The film, starring Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and Jayam Ravi, chronicles the fictionalised battles within the Chola kingdom in the ninth century, and is based on Kalki’s works. In honour of its success, a party was held, which was attended by the stars from the film.

In photos that are doing the rounds on social media, filmmaker Radhakrishnan Parthiban poses with Rajinikanth for a selfie. He captioned his post, “At Ponniyin (Rs 500 crore) Selvan super success party, with son of success.” Rajinikanth, along with Kamal Haasan had shown immense support for PS-1 during the promotions of the film. At the audio launch prior to the release, Rajinikanth had spoken at length praising the work of Amarar Kalki and expressing his excitement to watch PS1.

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan 1 review: Mani Ratnam’s largely faithful and brilliant adaptation has no dull moments

Aishwarya fan clubs posted photos of the actor with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. While Aishwarya looks regal in green, Aaradhya is dressed in black and is wearing a bow.

Mani Ratnam‘s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions had earlier announced that they would donate Rs 1 crore to the Kalki Krishnamoorthy Memorial Trust. They made the announcement at Saturday’s success meet of Ponniyin Selvan: I, which was held in Chennai. Ahead of the event, Mani Ratnam and Lyca’s CEO Subhaskaran met Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s son Rajendran and presented him with a cheque of Rs 1 crore in the presence of Seetha Ravi, the manager of the trust.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Deadline Postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Deadline Postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will release next year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 10:44:27 am
Next Story

Phone Bhoot box office collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif film fails to pull audiences to theatres. Here’s how much it earned

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement