Aishwarya Lekshmi to star opposite Dhanush in Karthik Subbaraj’s next

Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has been cast opposite Dhanush in Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming directorial. The actor, who is currently busy filming her debut Kollywood venture, a Sundar C-Vishal project, was last seen in Malayalam film Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu.

Production house Y Not Studios made an official annoucement on Twitter along with a press release. “We are super excited to announce our Production No.18 starring @dhanushkraja and directed by @karthiksubbaraj @sash041075 @chakdyn @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @Music_Santhosh @AishwaryaLeksh4 @onlynikil #YNOT18,” the caption read.

Dhanush also tweeted that he is excited about the film. He posted on Twitter, “I am super excited about my next project, which will be directed by @karthiksubbaraj and produced by @sash041075 of #ynotstudios with a brilliant cast and crew. Can’t wait for this to start next month in London. Follow @StudiosYNot for further updates.”

I am super exited about my next project, which will be directed by @karthiksubbaraj and produced by @sash041075 of #ynotstudios with a brilliant cast and crew. Can’t wait for this to start next month in London. follow @StudiosYNot for further updates. pic.twitter.com/M3ZvO0Z7YS — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 19, 2019

The film is touted to be a gangster drama and will be entirely filmed in London. The project is scheduled to go on floors next month. The makers are yet to announce the title and other details of the movie.

Aishwarya Lekshmi made her debut on the big screen with the family drama Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, starring Nivin Pauly. She went to star in romantic thriller Mayaanadhi. She received widespread recognition for the role and the film went on to become a hit. Apart from her projects in Kollywood, she is awaiting the release of Malayalam film Brother’s Day, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Dhanush, on the other hand, was last seen in Maari 2. He is currently busy with Vetrimaaran’s Asuran and is awaiting the release of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota.