Aishwarya Lekshmi to make her Tamil debut with Vishal’s film

Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has bagged her first Tamil film, which will be directed by hit filmmaker Sundar C. The untitled project will mark her debut in Tamil and also stars actors Vishal and Tamannah Bhatia in the lead roles.

The film will go on floors next January and not before Sundar completes his project for Lyca Productions banner. It is the remake of Telugu blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi, which had superstar Pawan Kalayan in the lead role. The Tamil version will have actor Simbu reprising the lead role and Megha Akash playing the female lead. The producers are yet to reveal the details of the remaining cast and crew. The filmmakers have plans to release the Tamil remake early next year.

Sundar also has Sangamithra, a big budget period film in the pipeline. The film was announced last year at Cannes creating a huge hype. However, the project is yet to go on floors.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi is waiting for her next film Varathan, in which she has shared screen space with actor Fahadh Faasil. The thriller is directed by ace-filmmaker Amal Neerad. And Fahadh’s wife Nazriya Nazim has backed the film under her home production banner Nazriya Nazim Productions along with Amal Neerad’s Amal Neerad Productions.

Varathan was set to hit the screens during Onam holiday. However, its release was postponed due to the floods in Kerala. The film is expected to release on September 20.

