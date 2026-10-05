‘So much more at peace’: Aishwarya Lekshmi on life after quitting social media

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has said she is so much more at peace since stepping away from social media, while acknowledging that the reasons that drove her off the platforms still exist. On the other hand, producer Soundarya Rajinikanth defended the platforms as a necessary professional tool that crosses a line when criticism turns personal.

Aishwarya, who deactivated her social media accounts earlier this year, said the decision has given her a sense of calm she did not have before. “It’s falling in place. I’m happy with my life as it is right now. So much more at peace than I was while I was on social media,” she said in a conversation with Puja Talwar. She added, “I do see that the things that were the reason I made the decision to get out of social media still prevail in certain quantities. But at least I’m not there always watching it and getting affected by things like that. I’m generally in a better place in life.”