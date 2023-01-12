scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Lekshmi says she is ‘friends’ with Arjun Das: ‘There is nothing brewing here’

Aishwarya Lekshmi took to social media and shared with her fans that there is nothing brewing between her and Arjun Das.

aishwarya lekshmiAishwarya Lekshmi posted an adorable picture with Arjun Das. (Photo: Aishwarya Lekshmi/Instagram)
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has reacted to internet rumours about her dating Arjun Das after posting a lovely picture with him on Instagram. Aishwarya took to her Instagram stories and said that she did not expect the post to blow up and added that nothing is brewing between her and Arjun.

The actor issued a clarification which read, “Hey guys about my last post. Didn’t expect it to blow up as much. We happened to meet, click a picture and I posted it. There is nothing brewing here. We are friends. To all Arjun Das fans who have been messaging me since yesterday, be rest assured. He is alllll yours.”

On January 11, Aishwarya Lekshmi posted an adorable picture with Arjun Das with a red heart emoticon as caption. Fans were quick enough to congratulate the duo in the comments section of the post. One of the fans wrote, “ahhhhhh literally screaming Aishu. happy for you girl !!!!” Telugu actor Priyanka Jawalkar congratulated the duo and said, “Wohoo!! So happy for you.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aishwarya Lekshmi (@aishu__)

Das’ fans were, however, heartbroken and they expressed their sadness in the comments section. “Excuse me maam, hands off from my mann”, “tell us it’s just a movie announcement please!” and “Aishu ma he is mine da so don’t try him” were some of the comments. Other fans said that the photo was posted as part of her upcoming film.

On the work front, Aishwarya Lekshmi was recently seen in Gatta Kusthi. She has Ponniyin Selvan 2, King of Kotha and Christopher in her kitty. Arjun Das has Butta Bomma and Aneethi in the pipeline.

