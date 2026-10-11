Aishwarya Lekshmi quit Instagram due to ‘AI edits’: ‘Was done with it’

Long before Jr NTR defended his Devara: Part 1 co-star Janhvi Kapoor over AI-generated edits of their song “Chutamalle”, Aishwarya Lekshmi had taken a firm stand against similar AI-generated content featuring her. The 34-year-old actor even decided to step away from Instagram over a year ago, despite objections from her management team.

Sharing why she has been on an Instagram detox for over a year now, Aishwarya told SCREEN, “I really don’t like that because there’ll be some picture I put, that’ll be taken as the backdrop of their AI edits.”

However, Aishwarya Lekshmi acknowledges that though she’s away from the noise on the social media platform, it hasn’t stopped the AI edits of her or other female actors from circulating online. “Not that it’s something not happening now, but I feel it’s something I can’t control. But at that point, I was done with it, and I didn’t want to see more of it, so I took a step back. I’m not performing and creating more chaos,” said the actor.